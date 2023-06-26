HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12 killed in head-on collision between two buses in Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each for family members of deceased and ₹30,000 for injured persons.

June 26, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Staff Reporter
The accident involving a State-run passenger bus and a bus packed with people returning from a marriage took place at Digapahandi near Berhampur, Odisha.

The accident involving a State-run passenger bus and a bus packed with people returning from a marriage took place at Digapahandi near Berhampur, Odisha. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least 12 persons were killed and eight seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding passenger bus near Berhampur, district headquarter town of Odisha’s Ganjam district, early on June 26.

The accident involving a State-run passenger bus and a bus packed with people returning from a marriage took place at Digapahandi near Berhampur. The deceased include six men, four women and two children.

Some residents of Khandadeuli village, about eight km from the accident spot, were returning home by a private bus after attending a marriage party in Berhampur. A bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) was on its way from Gudari in Rayagada district to Bhubaneswar. The two buses had head-on collision near Digapahandi.

Under the impact of the accident, the private bus turned turtle and passengers came under the weight of the bus. Eight persons had died on the spot. According to the police, passengers of OSRTC had minor injuries in the accident. Injured passengers were immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur. Preliminary reports said most of the deceased were relatives.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences at the death of twelve persons. Odisha CM announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each for family members of deceased and ₹30,000 for injured persons.

Related Topics

road accident / accident (general) / Orissa

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.