12 killed in bus-truck collision in UP’s Firozabad

At least 12 people were killed and around 8 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck here on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh told PTI: “Twelve people lost their lives in the accident, while eight sustained serious injuries.”

Officials said that the death toll may rise further.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the accident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday in Nagla Khangar Police Station area of Firozabad.

“The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind,” he said.

The injured have been sent to Saifai in Etawah for treatment, he said.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.