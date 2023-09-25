HamberMenu
12 injured after drainage slab caves in under weight of crowd in Rajkot

A total of 11 ambulances were rushed to the spot while fire brigade personnel rescued more than 20 people who fell

September 25, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Rajkot

PTI

At least 12 people were injured after the slab of a drainage line caved in under the weight of a crowd gathered near a Lord Ganesh pandal in Gujarat's Rajkot city on September 24 night, an official said.

Several people fell on the floor of the drainage after the concrete slab covering it gave way in Sarveshwar chowk area, said Rajkot collector Prabhav Joshi.

A total of 11 ambulances were rushed to the spot while fire brigade personnel rescued more than 20 people who fell. Of them, 12 were rushed to the civil hospital for treatment, he said.

The area is known for street food and a large number of people visit it every day. The number was more than usual on Sunday evening as devotees also visited the place to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh at a pandal in the area, officials added.

