12 firefighters from Odisha test positive

Disaster response personnel, who were deployed in cyclone-hit West Bengal for rescue and restoration works, continued to test positive for COVID-19 with 12 men from Odisha Fire Service found infected by the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

This information came after 49 personnel of the third battalion of the National Disaster Response Force based at Mundali in Cuttack district were tested positive on Monday evening.

“Twelve of our firefighters who returned from Kolkata tested positive for COVID-19. The State government has ensured the best possible medical care,” tweeted Satyajit Mohanty, Director General of Fire Service, while wishing the men fast recovery.