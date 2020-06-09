Other States

12 firefighters from Odisha test positive

Disaster response personnel, who were deployed in cyclone-hit West Bengal for rescue and restoration works, continued to test positive for COVID-19 with 12 men from Odisha Fire Service found infected by the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

This information came after 49 personnel of the third battalion of the National Disaster Response Force based at Mundali in Cuttack district were tested positive on Monday evening.

“Twelve of our firefighters who returned from Kolkata tested positive for COVID-19. The State government has ensured the best possible medical care,” tweeted Satyajit Mohanty, Director General of Fire Service, while wishing the men fast recovery.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:47:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/12-firefighters-from-odisha-test-positive/article31790992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY