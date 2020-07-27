12 deaths, 557 new cases in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

27 July 2020 23:22 IST

Punjab recorded 557 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 12 more deaths, taking the toll to 318, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 13,769. The major chunk of new cases, 176 and 54, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health Department said the active cases are 4,387 and 9,064 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 795 new cases surfaced on Monday, taking the total tally of cases to 32,127. The State also reported five deaths, taking the toll to 397. The major chunk of new cases, 218 and 108, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 6,684 and 25,046 patients have been discharged so far.

