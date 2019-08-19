12-day police remand for restaurateur’s son

A city court on Sunday sent Arsalan Parwez, the son of a restaurant chain owner, to 12 days’ police remand in connection with a car crash that led to the death of two Bangladeshi nationals.

Rejecting his bail plea, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in-charge) Alakananda Roy remanded the 21-year-old in police custody till August 29.

A luxury car, allegedly being driven by Parwez, had on Saturday rammed another luxury car, which then hurtled towards a police kiosk and dashed into it, killing two bystanders and injuring one, all three Bangladeshi nationals.

Seeking his police remand, the prosecution claimed that Parwez, who was driving at a high speed in inclement weather, had jumped the red signal at the Loudon Street-Shakespeare Sarani intersection in south Kolkata. The public prosecutors said the investigation was at a very early stage and Parwez’s custodial interrogation was necessary to establish the chain of events. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, rash driving, mischief and damage to public property.