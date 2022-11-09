12 booked for attacking police over removal of Ambedkar statue in U.P.

Protestors turned aggressive when the authorities tried to remove an Ambedkar statue that had been installed without permission

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow
November 08, 2022 21:59 IST

The Uttar Pradesh police booked 12 person for clashing with police and a team from Nagar Panchayat tasked with removing the Ambedkar statue that had allegedly been installed without permission in Sahukara in Bareilly district.

The police lathi-charged and used tear gas shells to disperse the aggressive crowd of mostly women who attacked the police and Nagar Panchayat workers with stones.

It was in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when some people secretly installed an Ambedkar statue on the land of the village society. Local administration was informed and the group that had installed the statue was asked to remove it and re-install it only after taking permission. Then, when the Nagar Panchayat workers reached the spot on Monday afternoon with police force to remove the statue, a few women started protesting and pelted stones at them.

The district administration has deployed heavy police force in the area to keep the situation under control.

