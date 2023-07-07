ADVERTISEMENT

1,182 Adivasi extremists lay down arms in Assam

July 07, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - GUWAHATI

Belonging to five outfits, they surrendered 302 sophisticated firearms and explosives

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Adivasi extremist groups handing over firearms to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Almost 1,200 members of five Adivasi extremist groups formally laid down their arms and ammunition in Assam on July 6.

The five groups are - All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militants Assam, and Adivasi People’s Army.

“A warm welcome to the 1,182 members of various Adivasi insurgent outfits who abandoned the path of violence and joined Hon’ble Prime Minster Shri. Narendra Modiji’s mission of peace and progress in the Northeast,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted after they surrendered in his presence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders of these groups, in ceasefire mode since 2016, had signed a peace agreement with the Centre and the Assam government in September 2022.

Among the weapons deposited were AK-47 rifles, semi-automatic rifles, pistols, and carbines while the explosives included grenades, 2 kg of RDX and 2.5 kg of TNT.

The surrender ceremony was followed by the oath-taking of the office-bearers of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam / tribals

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US