1,182 Adivasi extremists lay down arms in Assam

Belonging to five outfits, they surrendered 302 sophisticated firearms and explosives

July 07, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Adivasi extremist groups handing over firearms to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Members of Adivasi extremist groups handing over firearms to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Almost 1,200 members of five Adivasi extremist groups formally laid down their arms and ammunition in Assam on July 6.

The five groups are - All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militants Assam, and Adivasi People’s Army.

“A warm welcome to the 1,182 members of various Adivasi insurgent outfits who abandoned the path of violence and joined Hon’ble Prime Minster Shri. Narendra Modiji’s mission of peace and progress in the Northeast,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted after they surrendered in his presence.

The leaders of these groups, in ceasefire mode since 2016, had signed a peace agreement with the Centre and the Assam government in September 2022.

Among the weapons deposited were AK-47 rifles, semi-automatic rifles, pistols, and carbines while the explosives included grenades, 2 kg of RDX and 2.5 kg of TNT.

The surrender ceremony was followed by the oath-taking of the office-bearers of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.

