11-year-old girl takes Class 12 exam in M.P.

Since three years of age when Krishna Gupta learnt to read and write, only persistent persuasion with cogent arguments can change her mind. Anything less — coercion through baby talk or an unreasonable demand thrust on her — she would simply ignore.
On August 26, the resident of Lonara village in Khargone district took the third Class 12 open board examination, of Accounting, aged just 11, among the youngest to ever take a senior secondary examination in the State. Other students could only stare at her in amazement when the much-younger girl walked inside the exam centre accompanied by her father.
Even Home Minister Narottam Mishra on August 19 lauded her eligibility for the examination. “You have proven that talent is not dependent on any given condition. May the blessings of mother Pitambara and Saraswati always be on you,” he wrote on Twitter.
A psychometric test Ms. Gupta took in 2014 puts her intelligence quotient at nearly 150, classified as ‘very superior’, according to a report of Choithram Hospital, Indore. The psychologist advised she needed a structured and challenging environment where her “intelligence can be put to proper use”. Because of the “superior intelligence” she doesn’t find routine and mundane activities interesting and challenging and thus gets bored.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath