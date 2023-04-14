11-year-old boy stripped, forced to chant religious slogans in M.P.

April 14, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - RAIPUR

An 11-year-old boy was assaulted and forced to chant religious slogans allegedly by a group of boys in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

It is further alleged that the boys forced him to strip and filmed the sequence before making the video public.

The group, known to the victim according to the police, allegedly took the victim next to a pond in the Nipania area of the city on some pretext where they abused and thrashed him. He purportedly told the police that he was also forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans.

The victim later managed to escape and informed his family who reported the matter to the police. A message shared on Indore Police Commissioner’s Twitter handle said that the police have registered a case against the juveniles in conflict with law for serious offences and they have been apprehended.