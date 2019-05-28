11% rise in number of MLAs with criminal records in Odisha

Odisha has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of legislators with criminal records over the past three Assembly elections, said Odisha Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms on Monday.

“Out of the 146 MLAs analysed, 67 (46%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of the 147 MLAs analysed during the Assembly elections in 2014, 52 (35%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves,” said OEW after analysing their affidavits of the elected members.

In 2009, as many as 48 (33%) MLAs had criminal cases against their names.

In 2019, of the 67 elected members, 49 (34%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping.

In comparison, 41 (28%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves in 2014.

Two MLAs declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) while 11 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

Party-wise, 46 (41%) out of 112 MLAs from the Biju Janata Dal, 14 (61%) of 23 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 6 (67%) of 9 MLAs from the Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

According to the OEW, 33 (30%) of 112 BJD MLAs, 10 (44%) of 23 MLAs from the BJP and 5 (56%) of 9 MLAs from the Congress have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

As far as financial muscle is concerned, out of the 146 newly elected MLAs, 95 (65%) are crorepatis. Compared to this, 76 (52%) MLAs were crorepatis in 2014. In 2009, there were only 22 members having declared assets worth ₹1 crore or more. The assets of the 112 BJD legislators average ₹5.08 crore each; the corresponding figure is ₹1.01 crore for 23 BJP MLAs and ₹5.67 crore for nine Congress MLAs. Naba Kishore Das of the BJD has declared liabilities of ₹21.76 crore.