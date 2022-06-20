11 people stuck mid-air in cable car in Himachal’s Parwanoo, nine rescued so far

Rescue operation underway after a cable-car with tourists got stuck mid-air, at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, on June 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 20, 2022 17:04 IST

The cable car reportedly developed a technical snag after it left the destination from the hill top.