11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in M.P.

Eleven persons died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at hospitals, taking the State-wide death toll to 176, the Directorate of Health Services said.

Five persons died in Ujjain, two each died in Indore and Jabalpur and one each died in Bhopal and Satna, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate.

The case fatality rate in Ujjain, which has reported 184 cases and 40 deaths so far, touched 21.7%.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 14%.

Meanwhile, 107 new cases were registered in the State on the day. The overall count surged to 3,049.

Indore, the worst hit city, has registered 1,654 cases and 79 deaths so far. As many as 468 persons have recovered from the illness in the city.

Higher recovery rate

Across the State, 144 patients recovered from the illness on the day.

The State’s recovery rate stands at 32.8%, higher than the national average.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the trauma centre in Ujjain.

Further, he directed a medical specialist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, to reach Ujjain to monitor treatment of patients there. He pointed out that at present around 3,000 samples were being tested for the illness in the State every day. In the coming week, the capacity would be ramped up to 3,500 samples a day.

‘₹1 crore to Railways’

Additional Chief Secretary, Commercial Tax, I.C.P. Keshari said to facilitate the return of workers stuck in other States, the government had paid ₹1 crore to the Railways.

Mr. Chouhan reiterated that in no condition should travel fare be collected from workers.

In the first phase, around 75,000 workers had returned to the State. In the second phase, around 70,000 more workers will be brought back this week.