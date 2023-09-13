ADVERTISEMENT

11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police

September 13, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Jaipur

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m.

PTI

Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on September 13, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m., they said.

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben— the wife of one Arvind— died in the accident.

They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

