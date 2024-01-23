ADVERTISEMENT

11 held in Agra for hoisting saffron flags atop mosque

January 23, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Lucknow

The accused were part of a procession taken out on January 22 evening to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven persons have been arrested for allegedly hoisting saffron flags atop a mosque at Tajganj in Agra district on Monday, triggering tension in the locality.

“11 people were arrested on Tuesday under Sections 147 (mischief or riot), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 505 (B) creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes, and 505 (C) offences committed in place of worship, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We have sent them to court and investigation is ongoing in the case,” Tajganj Station House Officer Jasveer Singh told The Hindu

The accused, who were part of a procession taken out on Monday evening to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, climbed the Shahi mosque, hoisted saffron flags and raised religious slogans.

Soon after the incident, local youths from Muslim community gathered at the site and expressed their displeasure at the act that triggered communal tension in the area. Amid their protest, police teams from neighbouring areas reached the spot and assured the demonstrators that action would be taken against the accused. An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from the caretaker of the mosque.

