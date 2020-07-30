11 doctors die of COVID-19 in Bihar

PATNA

State battles an acute shortage of doctors and paramedics; cases cross 48,000

The surging COVID-19 pandemic in Bihar has claimed the lives of 11 doctors and 250 more are infected, the State secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Thursday.

Amid acute shortage of doctors and paramedics, the number of positive cases in the State crossed 48,000 on Thursday.

As many as 12 doctors — two senior and 10 resident doctors — have tested positive at the Patna All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-P) alone. “Besides, 30 nurses and technicians, 20 cleaning staff and 12 administrative staff too have been infected,” Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer at the hospital, said over phone.

“The doctors who died are from Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Gaya, Nalanda, Supaul, Patna and West Champaran districts,” said Sunil Kumar, IMA Bihar secretary.

The State IMA chapter on Thursday issued an appeal to the people not to panic over instances of coughing, sneezing or fever in this monsoon season. “In case of any other symptoms and complications, they can contact the doctors named in our release,” Dr. Kumar said.

Dr. Kumar expressed anger at the state of medical infrastructure in Bihar. “The condition is there for everyone to see. Against 16,500 sanctioned posts of doctors, there are only 6,500 working here. Similarly there is an acute shortage of paramedics and nurses,” he said.

The Patna High Court had recently pulled up the State government for not filling up the posts of doctors.

On Thursday, the government cleared the way for the appointment of 900 doctors. “But, out of these 900 doctors, 500 are already working on a contract basis… so where is the gap being filled?” said Dr. Kumar.

‘Senior doctors needed’

“At a difficult time like this, we need senior doctors and experts to deal with the situation,” said a senior doctor at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

“The doctors at AIIMS, Patna, have to work long hours to meet the rush of COVID-19 patients. Since the condition at government hospitals in the State is bad, everyone wants to be admitted at AIIMS and doctors here are at a high risk of infection,” said a relative of a resident doctor who tested positive two days ago.