11 die in Bihar accident

Patna

07 March 2020 11:23 IST

SUV and tractor collide head-on; four others injured

At least 11 people, including two children, were feared dead and four others seriously injured after an SUV and a tractor collided head-on early on Saturday on National Highway 28 in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

“11 people have died while four others are seriously injured in the accident…one person’s condition is critical”, said Kundan Kumar, a local police official. All injured persons have been admitted to the local government Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

The incident took place near Samras village under Kanti police station of Muzaffarpur police station at around 4:40 on Saturday morning when an SUV collided head-on with a tractor coming in the opposite direction.

Two of the injured persons have been identified as Rambadan Sahni and Dhruva Sahni from Simari village.

“The condition of the injured persons too are critical…we’re monitoring the situation with best possible medical assistance”, superintendent of SKMCH, Sunil Kumar Shahi, said.

Later, local residents blocked traffic on the highway demanding immediate compensation of ₹10 lakh to each of the victims’ families.

District magistrate Ranjit Kumar Singh said “identification of victims are being ascertained. The ex-gratia amount of ₹4 lakh to the deceased family members will be given as per rules”.