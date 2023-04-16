11 dead in suspected hooch tragedy at Motihari in Bihar

April 16, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Patna

At least 11 people have died in a suspected hooch tragedy at Motihari of East Champaran district in Bihar after allegedly consuming illicit liquor on Friday, April 14 night.

The death toll may go up as more than 20 people are in critical condition in hospital. Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra told The Hindu, “The post-mortem of three people has been completed and the villagers have cremated eight bodies without informing the police. It is a suspected to be a hooch tragedy; however, we can only ascertain the exact reason after the forensic lab report. Special investigation teams have been formed and they are conducting searches.”

The district administration has also sent a medical team for a door-to-door survey to identify any others affected. Sources said that a container of illicit liquor was brought to the town and distributed among a few local traders who were indulging in bootlegging.

The tragedy in the State, where prohibition is in place, comes less than four months after at least 42 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district in December 2022. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken suo moto cognizance of the Saran incident for investigation. Later, the NHRC probe report stated that at least 77 people had died in the Saran hooch tragedy.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought a report on the Motihari tragedy.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi slammed Mr. Kumar over the alleged hooch tragedy and accused the government of hiding the real death toll.

“After Saran, another hooch tragedy has happened in Motihari, in which more than 22 people belonging to the Dalit community and Backward Class have died. The government is hiding the death toll. The district administration is going to the deceased’s houses asking them not to go for a post-mortem and cremate the body. There is no arrangement in the hospital. I demand from the government to call an all-party meeting and give the compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in Saran and Motihari,” Mr. Modi said.