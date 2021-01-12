11 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh

According to police, some villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district consumed a white coloured liquor, leading to the death of at least 11 persons. Picture for representational purpose only.

Morena

12 January 2021 10:36 IST

Eight others who fell seriously ill were referred to Gwalior for treatment

At least 11 people have died and eight others have fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

As per preliminary reports, some villagers consumed a white coloured liquor, Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said.

"On Monday night, eleven people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor," he said.

Eight others fell seriously ill and they were referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The postmortem is underway and whether the liquor was poisonous or not will be ascertained after the autopsy reports come, the official said.