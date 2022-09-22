11 CPI(M) supporters injured in fresh political violence in south Tripura

File photo of former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 11 people sustained injuries when miscreants attacked vehicles carrying CPI(M) supporters in south Tripura on Wednesday. Violence has become a routine affair as political parties intensified activities ahead of the State Assembly elections due in February next year.

A day after two BJP supporters were critically hurt in a clash with CPI(M) cadres at Sabroom in South Tripura district, CPI(M) supporters came under attack at the Killa area in the Gomati district. The police said the people who were travelling in a couple of vehicles to attend a rally addressed by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar were attacked with stones and sticks.

Eleven people sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to the district government hospital. Local CPI(M) leader Amrit Sadhan Jamatia, who was also hurt, blamed the bike-borne miscreants owing “allegiance to BJP” for the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Manik Sarkar also visited the injured at the hospital.