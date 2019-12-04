11 arrested for attacking OBC groom riding horse in M.P.

The police on Tuesday arrested 11 Rajput men on the charge of thrashing a man from the OBC community during his wedding procession in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night.

“The men objected to his mounting the horse. There is no rule prohibiting this. We ensured the procession was taken out the same day under police protection,” said Savita Sohaney, Superintendent of Police.

“They threatened us, kicked me off the horse, thrashed my father, and when the police came to the rescue, tried to snatch their rifles, and threw stones at us,” said Dharmendra Parmar, whose procession was waylaid on the way to Rajasthan from Bhadwada village in the district. He said that when he insisted with the men that a procession like this wasn’t anything new, he was asked to not take it in front of their houses.

“They asked me to go instead on motorcycles or a tractor.”

“They said we should consult them before taking all decisions. They even practise untouchability with us. Well, we are educated. Why should we consult anyone?” said Mr. Parmar, an employee at a cooperative bank with M.Com and B.Ed degrees.

Though he denied any animosity between the two communities, Mr. Parmar said the Rajputs wanted to show their supremacy in the area.

“The Rajputs are threatening to evict us from the village because we informed the police,” he said.