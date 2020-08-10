11 anti-flood projects stalled by Nepal, Yogi tells PM Modi

582 villages affected across 19 districts

Eleven new flood prevention projects worth ₹53.64 crore could not be executed before the current flood season on the Indo-Nepal border as the neighbouring country did not provide permission for implementation in its geographical area due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

The statement comes as 582 villages in 19-20 districts of the State remained affected by floods, with 303 of them marooned despite a 15% below normal rainfall so far, as per the State Relief Commissioner.

The lack of progress on the projects was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his video conference with Chief Ministers of six States on the current flood situation.

Mr. Adityanath informed the PM that every year on the Gandak river on the Nepal border, flood projects would be built with central funds. However, this year due to COVID-19, Nepal did not sanction the implementation of 11 new approved flood projects in its “area”. Most of the flood-affected districts are in the eastern part of the State, including Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.

From June 1 to August 8, U.P. witnessed a rainfall of 400.5 mm which was 10.4% less than normal, the U.P. Relief Commisioner said in a statement.

However, 15 districts of Purvanchal, and neighbouring Nepal and Uttarakhand received 20% more rainfall than normal causing the Ghagra, Rapti, Gandak and Sharda rivers to flow above the danger mark.

Till Monday, 1.04 lakh families (5.75 lakh persons), in 19 districts, 76,623 animals and 38, 248 hectares of farm land were affected by the floods in the State, the government said.

Three dams were damaged in Azamgarh, Mau and Gonda, but they were repaired, the State said.