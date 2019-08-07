10,600 classrooms to come up in Rajasthan

As part of an action plan for time-bound implementation of budgetary announcements, 10,600 new classrooms will be constructed at a cost of ₹1,181 crore in Rajasthan’s government schools and the information technology infrastructure strengthened. The utilisation of budgetary allocation is set to improve quality of education in the State.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dostasara said here that the new classrooms would include computer rooms, science laboratories, library rooms and arts and crafts rooms. Besides, the projects for renovation of 83 school buildings and construction of 23 new buildings will be taken up this year.

Mr. Dotasara said at Shiksha Sankul here that the Education Department would establish IT labs in the schools which were yet to be connected with the new communication network. “We are taking steps for ensuring a high quality of education and making available basic facilities of drinking water and toilets in the schools,” he said.

The Minister said the works such as construction of boundary walls of schools would be taken up under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, while regular monitoring would be carried out to provide all facilities to the students.