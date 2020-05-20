1,041 returnees havetested positive, says U.P.

A total of 1,041 inter-State migrants have tested positive in Uttar Pradesh so far, the State Health department said. This is out of a total of 5,175 cases in the State as of Wednesday, while the death toll went up to 127.

While the government officials have of late stressed that the COVID-19 load in U.P. had increased due to the influx of migrants workers, this is the first time the government has acknowledged it in terms of figures.

Compared to this, the number of persons linked to the event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and their contacts who tested positive in the State stood at 1,304 on Tuesday, as per the government.

Of the 249 cases reported on Wednesday, 50 were from Barabanki, all of whom were migrants workers who recently returned, according to a Health official in Lucknow. Ayodhya also reported 21 fresh cases, while 15 positive cases were found in Etawah, 12 in Prayagraj, 11 in Pratapgarh and 10 in Rampur. The total number of samples collected of inter-State migrants stands at 43,625, while over 5.36 lakh are under surveillance of ASHA workers.