10,142 cops in UP have tested COVID-19 positive so far

Police personnel patrol in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Aug 14, 2020.

Police personnel patrol in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Aug 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 10,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh police have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, the state police has said.

Out of the total 10,142 police personnel who tested positive during “frontline duty”, roughly 85% — 8,556 individuals — recovered from the infection and are back on duty, said the UP DGP headquarters.

The rest are still receiving treatment.

The data covers the district units of the state police, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, Government Railway Police and other units till September 22.

