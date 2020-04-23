Other States

101 Sri Lankan students in Lovely Professional University evacuated by special flight from Amritsar

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal said the students were either staying at the premises of LPU or in paying guest accommodation near the university.

Over 100 Sri Lankan students studying at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) here were on Thursday evacuated by a special Sri Lankan airlines flight from Amritsar International Airport, officials said.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal said the students were either staying at the premises of LPU or in paying guest accommodation near the university.

LPU Additional Director Aman Mittal said the 101 students from the neighbouring country were stranded due to the lockdown imposed as part of measures to control coronavirus spread.

Earlier, 259 Bhutanese students studying in LPU were airlifted through two different flights from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports by Bhutan government’s special flights on March 28 and April 13 respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 3:08:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/101-sri-lankan-students-in-lovely-professional-university-evacuated-by-special-flight-from-amritsar/article31413744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY