₹1,000 per month for women in Punjab if AAP wins, says Kejriwal

He was launching the party’s ‘Mission Punjab’ programme

In an attempt to garner the support of women in Punjab ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced to give ₹1,000 per month to all women above the age of 18 years, if AAP forms the next government in the State.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was in Moga to launch the party’s ‘mission Punjab’ programme asserted that the AAP would form the government in Punjab in 2022, and ₹1,000 monthly will be given with a guarantee to all women above 18 years of age by the AAP government.

“As soon as the AAP government is formed, every daughter above 18 years, sister, mother, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, and grandmother will get ₹ 1,000 per month in their accounts. I guarantee it. I have made this decision very thoughtfully and with full calculation, because what I say I do. The government of Delhi and the people of Delhi are witnesses to this,” he said.

“This ₹1,000 to be received by each woman will be different from the monthly old-age pension, widow pension, disability pension or dependency pension already received by the women. Similarly, if there are women in a family above 18 years of age including daughter, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law or grandmother; they will all get one thousand rupees each,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal said the future of Punjab can change in the same way, as the AAP government has changed in Delhi. “All the pro-people models of Delhi can be implemented in Punjab in a more spectacular way. Therefore, this election must be fought together by all. This time the women in the house will decide who to vote for, because this time a chance has to be given to Kejriwal,” he said.