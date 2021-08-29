1,000 health, wellness centres for NE under Ayush

GUWAHATI

29 August 2021 03:52 IST

100 Ayush dispensaries to be set up in the region: Sarbananda

The eight north-eastern States will have 1,000 of the 12,500 health and wellness centres to be made operational across the country, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

The focus of these centres will be on traditional medicines and 100 Ayush dispensaries will be set up in the northeast under the National Ayush Mission for boosting their popularity, he said at a conference with the Health Ministers of the north-easternern States in Guwahati.

“The aim of these centres will be to provide a holistic wellness-model based on the principles of Ayush systems of medicine,” Mr Sonowal said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said ₹70 crore would be provided for the establishment of a new ayurvedic college at Dudhnoi in Assam’s Goalpara. The Ayush Ministry would also provide ₹10 crore as a grant for upgrading the Government Ayurvedic College in Guwahati and developing it as a centre of excellence.

The States in the northeast were requested to put up specific proposals to the Ministry for new Ayush educational institutions.

“A facilitation centre for semi-processing of raw materials is going to be opened in the northeast. It is also envisaged to set up Regional Raw Drug Repository in the region in collaboration with the National Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development in Imphal under Department of Bio-Technology,” an official statement said.

It also said the Ayush medical facilities under the States and Central government in the northeast, and teaching hospitals in Ayush colleges would be brought under Ayush-Health Management Information System. This system is a comprehensive IT platform to effectively manage all functions of healthcare delivery systems and patient care in Ayush facilities.