Other States

100 days of Yogi government 2.0: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel meets Ministers, shares experiences

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Lucknow July 28, 2022 14:58 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 14:58 IST

In a rare move, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has interacted with the Council of Ministers and shared their experiences during the first 100 days of the Yogi Adityanath government's second term, an official said on July 28.

The Governor, who invited the Ministers for high tea on July 27, held an interactive session with them and the Chief Minister and also shared her experiences during her visits to various parts of the State. The entire Council of Ministers barring one, who was out of station, was present during the meeting which lasted for around four hours, a government spokesperson said.

All Ministers, one by one, apprised her of the works done in their respective Departments in the first 100 days of the BJP government's second term in the State. They also discussed the future plans and their experiences while on the field.

Governor Patel also touched upon the issues on which she has been working such as TB and cancer control, anganwadi workers, education of the poor among others and shared her views and experiences with them. She also spoke about her experiences as Minister and then Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The spokesperson said it was perhaps the first of its kind meeting in which every Minister got a chance to interact with the Governor individually and matters were discussed in detail. For some of the Ministers, it was also the first time they got a chance to meet Ms. Patel at the personal level after she was sworn in on March 25.

A book on her life and works was also released by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before the start of the meeting, the spokesperson said.

