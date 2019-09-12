100 days of Modi govt 2.0: This is just a trailer, wait for the whole picture, says PM Modi

While launching a slew of welfare and development projects in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the “country has seen only trailer in last 100 days while, the whole picture remains to be seen”.

On the occasion he also said that Jharkhand had become the launch pad for mega welfare schemes for the poor in the country.

“My government’s commitment is to send those people who have looted poor people’s money to the right place … some have already gone there,”, he said while addressing a gathering at Prabhat Tara ground. “The country has seen only trailer in last 100 days while the whole picture remains to be seen,” he said while gathered crowd cheered loudly.

“Those who had thought that they were above the country are making rounds of court…today the country is moving forward with the pace which was never seen.”

Earlier, Mr. Modi dedicated country’s second Multi-Model Waterways Terminal built at Sahibganj to the nation, inaugurated the newly constructed State Assembly building and also laid the foundation of new State Secretariat building in Ranchi.

Besides, the Prime Minister also launched the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojna, Khudra Vyapari Dukandar Swarojgar Pension Scheme and Eklavya Model Residential School scheme.

“The new buildings of State Assembly and Secretariat of Jharkhand will be the pilgrimage of democracy…the young people should visit to see it. My government is trying to give social security to everyone in the country, especially to those who are needy and poor….and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojna is a step forward in this direction.”

While listing several welfare government schemes of his government, Mr. Modi said, “many more efforts are to be taken, works to be done for the country in next five years”.

‘Çommitment to develop J&K’

“Our commitment is also to develop Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, especially the Muslim sisters…and we’ve started it through Triple Talaq,” he said.

The recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament was the most productive session and for this “all MPs are to be congratulated”.

While patting the Raghuvar Das government in Jharkhand, Mr. Modi said that the “double engine government of Jharkhand will come back and work for its development”.

He also appealed to the “environment friendly” people of Jharkhand to make “Swacchata hi Seva” programme of the government successful.