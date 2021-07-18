10 Punjab Congress MLAs voice support for Amarinder Singh

Pushback to Sidhu as State Congress chief.

In an apparent attempt to garner support, former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday continued to meet several party leaders across the State amid likelihood of his elevation as Punjab Congress Committee president, even as at least 10 MLAs came out openly in support of Chief Minister Captain (retd) Amarinder Singh, urging the high command “not to let him down”.

In Delhi, Congress members of Parliament (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) informally met over lunch at Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa’s residence and are likely to seek an appointment with party president Sonia Gandhi for a ‘rethink’ on Mr Sidhu’s proposed elevation.

Officially the meeting was to formulate the party’s position on the call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to raise the farmers’ issue and not allow any other business in the House during the Monsoon session unless the farm laws are repealed.

But the photo-op at Mr Bajwa’s house was meant to convey their opposition to Mr. Sidhu’s impending elevation.

The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief had met Capt. Amarinder on Saturday

Asked what they would do if the high command went ahead with its decision, an MP at the meeting said: “The party may not actually split, but it has already virtually split. There will be no-cooperation from our side.”

Prominent MPs including Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Ravneet Bittu, Jasbir Gill and Perneet Kaur, wife of the Punjab Chief Minister, attended the lunch.

In Chandigarh, senior MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, sharing a statement on behalf of MLAs, urged the high command not to let down the Chief Minister because of whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well entrenched in Punjab.

“There was no doubt that the appointment of State PCC chief was the prerogative of the party high command but at the same time washing dirty linen in public has only decreased the party graph during the last couple of months,” said the MLAs in the joint statement.

The MLAs backing Captain Amarinder are Harminder Singh Gill, Fateh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh, Kuldip Singh Vaid, Balwinder Singh Laddi, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Joginderpal, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Primal Singh and Sukhpal Khaira.

They said that Capt. Amarinder commanded “immense respect” across different sections of society, particularly the farmers for whom he even endangered his chair as Chief Minister while passing the 2004 Termination of Waters Agreement Act.

They said the Chief Minister stood as a “tall leader amongst the Sikhs” because of his principled stand during testing times. “Since merely six months were left for the elections, pulling the party into the different directions will only harm its prospects in the 2022 polls,” they said.

The MLAs also supported the Chief Minister’s demand that Mr. Sidhu, who had made numerous tweets against him and the government, should tender a public apology so that the party and government could function in tandem.

The MLAs offered a word of caution to Mr. Sidhu, who they said was a celebrity and was no doubt an asset to the party but condemning and criticising his own party and government in the public has only created a rift in the cadres and weakened it.

“We hope the party high command will take cognisance of the suggestions and will definitely keep in mind the status, contribution and background of Captain Amarinder Singh in mind while making vital decisions for the party,” the statement said.

As Punjab goes to polls early next year, the party’s central leadership is desperate to resolve the stand-off between Capt. Singh and Mr. Sidhu, who have been at loggerheads since the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar has called a meeting of party legislators and district chiefs on July 19.

Mr Jakhar has said that in the meeting, a resolution will be passed by all MLAs and district heads to be forwarded to party’ national president Sonia Gandhi reiterating that the decision taken by the high command regarding Punjab will be acceptable to all in the organisation.

“Besides, the high command will be urged to take the final decision regarding the state at the earliest to enable the party settle vital issues of public importance at the earliest,” he said.