10 policemen injured in Ballabgarh violence

Protesters arguing with police personnel during the panchayat in Ballabgarh on Sunday.

FARIDABAD

02 November 2020 02:05 IST

Over 200 protesters had gathered for a panchayat to seek justice for Nikita Tomar

Ten policemen sustained injuries when a crowd of protesters demanding justice for Nikita Tomar, a college student shot dead by a stalker and his friend a week ago, turned violent in Ballabgarh here on Sunday.

Thirty people have been detained following the clash, the police said.

More than 200 demonstrators pelted stones at shops and tried to block National Highway-44 (New Delhi-Agra) during the panchayat.

Advertising

Advertising

They also hurled stones at police personnel and mild force was used to disperse the mob, said a press statement issued by the Faridabad police. A medical examination of the injured policemen was aso conducted.

Probe into incident

The panchayat was organised by Sarv Biradari Sangathan on Dussehra Ground. Among those detained, three each are from Delhi and Palwal, two each from Nuh, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The police said the motive behind the violence is being investigated and those behind the demonstrators are also being identified.

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal national in-charge Rajiv Mittal, present at the meeting, said some “over-enthusiastic” youth became aggressive over the turn of events at the panchayat, but added that it was the responsibility of the police to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ballabgarh, Sumer Singh Yadav said anarchy would not be tolerated and the police would deal strictly with those trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the district.

He added that action would be initiated against those holding demonstrations without permission.