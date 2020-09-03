10-member Biodiversity Council set up in J&K

Jammu

03 September 2020 05:27 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday set up a 10-member council for conservation of biological diversity and sustainable use of its components in the Union territory, officials said.

As per an order issued by the General Administrative Department (GAD), sanction has been accorded to constitute the Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests will be the chairman of 10-member panel, which will include five non-official members, the order said.

Other members include the chief wildlife warden, a representative of the Department of Forest and others.

Non-official members include former IFS officers Dr. C.M. Seth, Dr Om Prakash Sharma, professor Geeta Sumbli, Dr. Anzar Khuroo and Dr Sushi Verma, the order said.

The term of office of the non-official members of the council shall be for a period of three years, it said.

The council shall constitute a fund, after concurrence of the Finance Department, which shall be known as “Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council Fund” and all the fees, charges and benefit sharing amount received by the council shall be credited to it, the order said.

The council shall perform the functions within the jurisdiction of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and it shall, in consultation with the National Biodiversity Authority, notify the format and procedures for seeking approvals with regard to biodiversity issues, it added.