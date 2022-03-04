10 killed, several injured after blast in Bhagalpur district

Amarnath Tewary March 04, 2022 11:50 IST

Amarnath Tewary March 04, 2022 11:50 IST

‘Prima facie it appears that the explosion took place as the family was involved in making illegal firecrackers,’ said Bhagalpur district magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen.

‘Prima facie it appears that the explosion took place as the family was involved in making illegal firecrackers,’ said Bhagalpur district magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen.

At least 10 people were killed and several injured in a powerful explosion at a three-storied building in Kajvalichak area under Tatarpur police station of Bhagalpur district in Bihar. The incident happened late on March 3 . All those injured are admitted at the local Mayaganj hospital. “Prima facie it appears that the explosion took place as the family was involved in making illegal firecrackers,” said Bhagalpur district magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen. The adjoining buildings also have been damaged into the powerful explosion. “The debris are being removed with the help of JCB machines”, the DM said. An investigation into the incident had been ordered, he added. “No arrest has been made so far into the incident”, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar.



Our code of editorial values