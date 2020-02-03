10 killed in accident near Maharashtra village

At least 10 people, including a minor girl, were killed and seven injured after a dumper truck rammed into a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra late on Sunday, said police authorities.

The accident occurred near Hingola village in Jalgaon’s Yawal tehsil, said authorities, adding that all the deceased were believed to be members of a single family.

“The family and kin of Prabhakar Narayan Chaudhari were on their way to their homes in Chinchol and Mehul villages after attending a marriage function in Chopra when the mishap took place between 11 and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday,” said an official from the Faizpur police station.

A dumper truck coming from the opposite direction hit the SUV near Hingola. The intensity of the collision caused Mr. Chaudhari, his wife and eight others of their kin, including a 10-year-old girl, to die on the spot, said the official.

Seven others sustained injuries and were rushed to different hospitals in Jalgaon.

This is the second major accident to rock north Maharashtra in little more than a week.

Twenty-six persons were killed and more than 30 injured when a speeding state transport (ST) bus collided with an auto-rickshaw on January 25, causing both the vehicles to fall into a roadside well at Meshi Ghat near Deola tehsil.