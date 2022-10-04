10 killed in a road accident in Gujarat 

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

In a road accident near Vadodara, at least 10 persons were killed when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers.

The container laden truck was coming from Surat and hit the three wheeler in which passengers were travelling.

According to local Police, a container truck driver lost balance after hitting a car and jumped on the wrong side of the road after breaking the divider and crashed into a three-wheeler which was completely mangled, killing passengers.

The passengers were travelling in a three wheeler which is locally called “Chhakra,” a modified open three wheeler used for transporting goods and passengers in rural areas of Gujarat.

After the loss of lives in the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief and condoled the loss of lives.

They also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the centre and ₹4 lakh from the state for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.