10 killed as oil tanker hits auto in Jind

Ten people, including eight young men returning home from an Army recruitment camp, were killed in Haryana’s Jind on Tuesday night when a speeding oil tanker collided with the autorickshaw they were travelling in near Ramrai village. One person was injured.

The men, aged between 18 and 21, had gone to Hisar for medical examination as part of the recruitment drive. On their way back, they had boarded an autorickshaw. The oil tanker hit the vehicle on Hansi Road, around 8 km from Jind city, around 10 p.m., killing 10 people on the spot. The auto driver and a local passenger were among the dead.

“While the oil tanker was overspeeding, the autorickshaw was overloaded. It seems the tanker driver hit the autorickshaw head-on in a bid to avoid the potholes on the road,” said Jind SP Ashwin. Tanker driver Bachu Khan, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, fled after the accident. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The police team had a tough time pulling out the auto from under the tanker. The tanker was lifted with the help of two cranes. The victims included brothers, Sanjay and Parminder, from Badtana village. While Sanjay died, Parminder suffered grave injuries.