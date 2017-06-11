Other States

10 killed as car carrying pilgrims falls into canal in Mathura

Ten persons died after a car in which they were travelling in fell into a canal at Makera area here this morning, police said.

The vehicle carrying pilgrims from Mehandipur Balaji temple lost control and fell into the Makera canal, SP (rural) Aditya Shukla said.

Eight bodies have been fished out. Efforts are on to trace the remaining bodies, he said.

We are probing the incident further, police said.

