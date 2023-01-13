HamberMenu
10 killed as bus collides with truck in Nashik district of Maharashtra

January 13, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

At least ten persons were killed and several injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning, police officials said.

The private luxury bus which had started from Ambernath in Thane district was heading for the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, they said.

The incident took place around 7 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik's Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai, officials said.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man.

The injured were taken to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar.

The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured were said to be critical, officials said.

