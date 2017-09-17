Other States

10 injured in West Bengal violence

At least 10 persons were injured in clashes between two communities in the Nakashipara block of Nadia district in West Bengal. Residents said the clashes took place due to alleged acts which “hurt the religious sentiments” of a community.

Members of a community, who went to the local police station to stage a protest against the “objectionable acts”, were allegedly attacked by a group from another community.

Superintendent of Police of Nadia Sheesh Ram Jhajria said 28 persons had been arrested for creating nuisance and for unlawful assembly.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 10:01:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/10-injured-in-west-bengal-violence/article19704224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY