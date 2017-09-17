10 injured in West Bengal violence

At least 10 persons were injured in clashes between two communities in the Nakashipara block of Nadia district in West Bengal. Residents said the clashes took place due to alleged acts which “hurt the religious sentiments” of a community.

Members of a community, who went to the local police station to stage a protest against the “objectionable acts”, were allegedly attacked by a group from another community.

Superintendent of Police of Nadia Sheesh Ram Jhajria said 28 persons had been arrested for creating nuisance and for unlawful assembly.