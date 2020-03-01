10 injured in BSF’s drug search in Tripura

At least 10 people, including women, were injured after BSF personnel launched a coordinated search for drugs at some villages of Sonamura, a subdivision in west Tripura on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

The police reportedly received complaints from villagers that troops assaulted them indiscriminately and destroyed household goods while searching for drugs, especially cannabis. Two of the injured were admitted to hospital.

Eye-witnesses said 14 security vehicles carrying troops from different BSF units conducted the operation for five hours. The search was called off after senior police officials intervened.

One of victims, Al Amin, said in his complaint that he saw at least 70 men in uniforms entering the houses in search for drugs. The personnel thrashed the residents, and smashed articlesforcing many to hide behind bushes to escape their ire of security men, he added.

The BSF denied beating up people or damaging property, but confirmed conducting the raids citing credible inputs.

An officer of the local police station informed that they have registered an FIR and opened an investigation based on the complaints.

Police personnel, BSF and other security agencies are routinely seizing contraband substances and arresting peddlers in Tripura after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced the State government’s resolve to make the state free from drugs.