10 injured in attack on Tripura AIKS unit

Clash with BJP workers during Homage Day event for farmers

At least 10 people were injured and a dozen vehicles damaged when BJP workers allegedly attacked members of the Tripura unit of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) during a Homage Day programme at Khairpur near State capital Agartala.

The AIKS had organised “Shraddhanjali Divas” across the country to pay tributes to the 33 farmers it said had died during the ongoing farmers’ agitation at Delhi against the Centre’s agriculture marketing laws.

Among those injured in the attack was Pabitra Kar, the secretary of the Tripura unit of AIKS as well as the West Tripura district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

“A group of BJP workers led by (local leader) Amit Nandi attacked us during the Shraddhanjali meeting. They pelted stones and damaged a house, destroyed two of our cars and about 10 two-wheelers,” Mr Kar said.

“Fire service personnel were called to take the injured to the hospital,” he said, accusing the BJP of unleashing a reign of terror in the locality.

Of the 10 injured, two were in a serious condition and could be flown to Kolkata for better treatment, Mr. Kar added.

“We condemn this brutal and barbaric attack by BJP goons and demand action against the criminals,” said former West Bengal MP Hannan Mollah, a politburo member of CPI (M) and general secretary of AIKS.

The Tripura BJP, however, said the violence was started by local CPI (M) members.

“Our local MLA and other leaders have gone to assess the situation. But whatever happened was a reaction to the attack on our workers and supporters by the communists. Some of our party members sustained injuries,” BJP spokesperson Nabyendu Bhattacharjee told The Hindu.