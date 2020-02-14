10 injured as part of ramp collapses at Bhopal station

Ten persons were injured when part of a ramp collapsed at the Bhopal railway station on Thursday.

“Doctors are looking after the patients at Chirayu Hospital, where they were shifted from Hamidia Hospital. An inquiry team has reached the spot to ascertain the cause of the collapse which occurred at 9.10 a.m. on platform number 3,” said I.A. Siddiqui, the Railways public relations officer.

The Railways has given a compensation of ₹5,000 each to the seven grievously injured, and ₹500 to others, said Mr. Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said as soon as Chief Minister Kamal Nath was apprised of the incident, he ordered the administration to offer every possible help to the victims, and ensure their treatment.

Former Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I request the government to offer assistance to the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”