10 held for carrying out illegal conversion in Uttar Pradesh

Pastor Baburam was accused of luring poor villagers to convert to Christianity in Siddhanpurwa village

July 10, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Bahraich (UP)

PTI

Ten people, including a pastor, were arrested for allegedly indulging in illegal religious conversion in Nanpara area here, police said on 10th July.

Nanpara Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Pandey said pastor Baburam was accused of luring poor villagers to convert to Christianity in Siddhanpurwa village. Some other people assisted him in this work.

Ten people, including Mr. Baburam, were arrested on Sunday after a case was registered against 19 people on charges of unlawful conversion. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, Mr. Pandey said.

It has been alleged that Baburam and his wife were luring the villagers to convert to Christianity by promising to cure their diseases, including cancer, police said.

