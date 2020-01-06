10 debutants entrusted with portfolios

With 10 first-timers in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Cabinet, including himself, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has given a chance to many senior legislators and party loyalists, allocating them important portfolios. The government also has six first-time ministers of State.

The government announced its portfolio distribution on Sunday after it was approved by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Chief Minister himself is a Cabinet member for the first time, and will hold charge of the General Administration, IT, Information and Public Relations, and Law and Judiciary departments. His son Aaditya, also a first-time legislator, has been allocated the Tourism, Environment and Protocol portfolios.

Despite being newcomers, with a team of Shiv Sena veterans guiding them, the father and son are expected to match up to veterans like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former CM Ashok Chavan in Cabinet meetings.

Another first-timer is tribal leader K.C. Padavi, a seven-term MLA from Nandurbar. Despite his seniority, this is the first time the Congress leader has become a minister. Yashomati Thakur is also making her Cabinet debut.

Paithan MLA Sandipan Bhumre, who has been representing the constituency since 1995 (except from 2009-2014), is now Minister for Employment Guarantee and Horticulture. Independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh from Nevasa had declared support to the Sena, and has been given the Soil and Water Conservation Department. Both are making their debut in the Cabinet.

MLC Anil Parab, who has been a strong presence in the Legislative Council for three terms, has landed a Cabinet berth for the first time.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Parab successfully pursued the Sena’s plea in Supreme Court after the early morning swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar last year. The SC eventually ordered an immediate floor test and the government fell. Mr. Parab was also responsible for keeping party legislators under his watch at a Madh Island resort during the drama over government formation.

Apart from being a first-timer in the Cabinet, Malad West MLA Aslam Shaikh — representing the constituency for the third time — is the only minority community minister from his party. Karad North MLA Balasaheb Patil is also a newcomer to the Cabinet. The NCP leader is chairman of the Sahyadri Sugar Cooperative factory.

NCP heavyweight Dhananjay Munde, who has steadily risen through the party ranks, has been given charge of the Social Justice and Special Assistance departments. The nephew of former BJP leader Gopinath Munde, the NCP leader defeated his cousin Pankaja in Beed’s Parli constituency this election. He joined NCP in 2013 and played a key role in the MVA government formation.

The first-time ministers of State are Independent MLAs Bachchu Kadu and Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam, and the NCP’s Sanjay Bansode, Prajakt Tanpure and Aditi Tatkare.