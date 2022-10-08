10 dead, 24 injured after bus hits truck, catches fire in Nashik

PTI October 08, 2022 08:07 IST

A bus with about 30 passengers rammed into a truck in Nashik, Maharashtra, and caught fire around 5 a.m.

A videograb shows the bus that caught fire | Photo Credit: via Twitter

Ten persons were killed and 24 injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik city early Saturday, police said. The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 a.m., an official said. More Than 10 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Maharashtra's #Nashikpic.twitter.com/fFaU29Yxh6 — Himanshu dixit 💙 (@HimanshuDixitt) October 8, 2022 The private bus, a sleeper coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said. Most of those who died and were injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.



