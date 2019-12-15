10 blankets for shivering cows can secure you a gun licence

Want to obtain a gun licence in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh? Then donate ten blankets for cows in a ‘gaushala’ to protect them from the cold.

The orders on the new rule for securing a gun licence were issued on Saturday by Gwalior District Collector Anurag Choudhary, after visiting a civic-run ‘gaushala’ in the Gola Ka Mandir area where six cows died recently due to ‘excessive cold’.

He also visited a cow shelter in the Lal Tipara area, also run by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

In June this year, Mr. Choudhary had ordered applicants seeking a licence for a gun to plant trees and shoot a selfie while submitting an application. The applicants were also directed to take care of the saplings for a month.

“After visiting the cow shelters, the Collector ordered that each seeker of a gun licence should donate ten blankets to (either of) the two gaushalas (cow shelters). Directives have been issued in this regard,” said a Public Relation Department officer.

The decision was taken to protect cows from the cold, the officer quoted the District Collector as saying.

Earlier last week, activists of right wing Bajrang Dal had staged a protest after the death of six cows apparently due to cold in the Gola Ka Mandir shelter.

Gwalior, which falls under the Chambal region, has long history of holding firearms.

Officials threatened

In November, officials of the State-run power company in neighbouring Morena district had requested the district administration to cancel the gun licences of bill defaulters.

They said people holding gun licences threaten power officials when they are asked to pay up.