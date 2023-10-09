10 Bajrang Dal activists including women injured in stone-pelting in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

October 09, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Hazaribag(Jharkhand)

At least 10 Bajrang Dal activists including women were injured when their bus was pelted with stones by a mob while they were returning to Hazaribag after participating in the 'Shourya Jagaran Yatra Programme' at Ranchi, police said on October 9.

The incident took place near a mosque in Pelawal area near Hazaribag at about 8.45 p.m. on October 8.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI that no arrests have been made so far but the miscreants of both the groups involved in the incident have been identified and FIRs would be lodged against the persons involved.

The SP said arrests would be made based on investigations as members of a particular community who pelted stones have alleged that the bus stopped in front of the mosques and the passengers shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and other religious and objectionable slogans.

He said the incident occurred in front of a mosque at Pelawal near Hazaribag town while the passengers of the bus were returning to Katkamsandi about 30 km from Hazaribag.

The timely arrival of the police force prevented any untoward incident, the SP claimed.

He said the police escorted the bus to proceed to its destination at Katkamsandi while the persons who were trying to take the law into their own hands were chased and pushed back into their residences by the police.

"Trouble mongers have been identified and action will be taken against them today. Those responsible for creating trouble will be dealt with firmly as they planned to disturb the peace in the locality. The administration cannot tolerate this sort of action by both the groups. The situation is well under control," the SP said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's youth wing Bajrang Dal on Sunday took out four 'Saurya Jagran Yatras' in Ranchi to invite people for rituals ahead of Ram Temple's scheduled inauguration in Ayodhya in January next year.

Thousands of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers took part in the yatras which were taken out from Pahadi Temple on Ratu Road, Manda Ground in Chutia, Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Bargain and Ratu Garh in Ratu.

After passing through various thoroughfares of the city, the workers with four chariots reached Prabhat Tara ground where it culminated into a religious gathering.

On October 7, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, an alliance of different human rights outfits, had requested Jharkhand chief secretary, DGP and Ranchi senior superintendent of police to keep a close watch on the rallies and ensure that no provocative or communal speeches are made.