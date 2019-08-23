10 arrested for adulterating diesel and petrol in Meerut

Ten people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the running of an organised inter-State racket of supplying chemicals to adulterate petrol and diesel.

According to the police, 2,000 litres of ‘fake’ petrol and 2 lakh litres of chemicals used for adulteration have been recovered from the premises of thinner and solvent factories and godowns in the Partapur area of Meerut where the accused were allegedly carrying out the criminal activity.

A truck that was being used to supply the ‘fake’ petrol to at least 10 different petrol pumps in the city has also been seized.

Alok Singh, I-G Police (Meerut Range), had asked the Crime Branch and local police to look into complaints of farmers about the engines of their tractors and tube well machines getting seized after buying diesel from certain petrol pumps in the city.

“On the basis of clues provided by an informer, we conducted raids at Paras Chemical Factory and Ganpati Petrochem and recovered hundreds of litres of chemicals and spurious petrol and diesel on Tuesday night,” said Avinash Pandey, SP (Rural) Meerut.

Proprietors booked

The police arrested Rajiv Jain, proprietor, Paras Chemicals, and Pradeep Gupta, who owns Ganesh Petrochem, and eight others under Sections 420 of IPC and 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the modus operandi. “The two kingpins had licence to make thinner in their factories. They would add colour that is commonly used in making savouries to the chemical to ‘create’ the spurious fuel,” the police said. It allegedly cost them ₹38 a litre. They would supply it to petrol pumps in the city and neighbouring States in their truck.

“We asked them to show the process in police presence and they said if 20% of it is added to original petrol, it is hard to detect its presence by a common consumer,” Mr. Pandey added.

The police have informed the Indian Oil Corporation to take action against the colluding petrol pumps and three petrol pumps were raided on Thursday by officials of the district supply office.